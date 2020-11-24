With the exception of a six-year span due to World War II, the Detroit Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day every year since 1934. They have hosted every game and own a 37-41-2 record on the holiday, losing the past three seasons and 12 of the last 16. The Lions will attempt to end their current drought when they take on the visiting Houston Texans as part of the NFL Thanksgiving 2020 festivities. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Detroit (4-6) is coming off its third loss in four contests, a 20-0 defeat at Carolina last Sunday. The Texans (3-7), who are attempting to recover from a disastrous start to the season, got past New England, 27-20, at home in Week 11. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Lions odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 51.5.

Here are the NFL betting odds from William Hill and the latest trends for Lions vs. Texans:

Lions vs. Texans spread: Houston -2.5

Lions vs. Texans over-under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. Texans money line: Houston -150, Detroit +130

HOU: Texans are 1-4 against the spread on the road this season

DET: All three of the Lions' losses in the series have been by fewer than eight points

Why the Texans can cover

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson recorded his fifth 300-yard performance of the season last Sunday, throwing for 334 and a pair of touchdowns against the Patriots. The 25-year-old product of Clemson also ran for a score while leading the Texans in rushing with 36 yards. Watson has had a scoring pass in every game this year and has gone five straight without an interception.

Watson completed at least two passes to nine different players last Sunday, with three amassing at least 80 yards. Brandin Cooks led the way with 85 on four receptions, while Will Fuller V had a game high-tying six catches for 80, raising his team-leading total to 708 yards. The 26-year-old from Notre Dame, who also tops Houston with six receiving touchdowns, eclipsed the career-best of 670 yards he set last season.

Why the Lions can cover

Father Time is catching up to Adrian Peterson, who still leads Detroit in rushing with 389 yards. However, the 35-year-old former NFL MVP has gained more than 45 yards only twice in 10 games and has yet to reach triple-digits. That performance could come Thursday, as Peterson goes up against a Houston defense that ranks last in the league against the run (159.3 yards).

Peterson, who has led the NFL in rushing three times and holds the all-time record for yards in a game (296 against San Diego in 2007), is in pursuit of a Detroit legend. He needs 665 yards to overtake Barry Sanders (15,269) for fourth place in the all-time list. The University of Oklahoma product likely will get the opportunity to close the gap since D'Andre Swift (concussion), who leads the Lions with four rushing TDs and is second with 331 yards, is iffy after missing Sunday's loss.

