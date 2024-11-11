Lions vs. Texans score, takeaways: Detroit overcomes 16-point halftime deficit, wins on walk-off field goal

Just when the Detroit Lions appeared dead and buried, they rallied back from a 16-point halftime deficit to stun the Houston Texans. Jake Bates hit the game-winning 52-yard field goal with no time left to give the Lions a thrilling 26-23 victory, barely making the kick inside the left upright to complete the shocking comeback.

This game was one of the weirdest of the NFL season. Jared Goff and the Lions (8-1) rallied from a 23-7 halftime deficit, despite Goff throwing a career-high five interceptions (two of which came in the second half). C.J. Stroud threw a pair of interceptions of his own in a bizarre game that saw seven turnovers combined from both teams.

Bates hit a 58-yard kick to tie the game at 23-23 with 5:01 left, the first time the Lions were all square with the Texans since midway through the first quarter. Goff had two interceptions in the second half, yet led Detroit on two touchdown drives and four scoring drives to lead Detroit to victory.

The Texans (6-4) had a chance to respond, but Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 58-yard field goal with 1:56 left as a result of a bad snap. Houston was shut out in the second half, being outscored 19-0 by Detroit. The Texans had seven possessions in the second half, punting three times, turning the ball over twice, and the missed field goal.

Takeaways are coming from this surprising result, with a recap of this game in the live blog below.

Why the Lions won

Despite the five interception game by Jared Goff, the Lions were able to overcome a 16-point deficit in the second half. Trailing 23-13 in the fourth quarter, the Lions scored on all three fourth quarter possessions to complete the comeback. Jake Bates hit two field goals (a 58-yard kick barely inside the right upright and a 52-yard winner barely inside the left upright) and Jared Goff went 6 of 8 for 79 yards and a touchdown in the final quarter (145.3 rating).

The Lions made clutch plays and took advantage of the Texans mistakes. The 16-point comeback wasn't an accident.

Why the Texans lost

After dominating the first half, the Texans just did not continue that momentum in the second half against the Lions. C.J. Stroud threw an interception on the first play of the second half and it snowballed from there, as the Texans went scoreless on seven second-half possessions.

This all came down to the play of Stroud, who went 5 of 13 for 68 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 16.3 passer rating in the second half. Of course, Stroud did not have Stefon Diggs (out for season) and Nico Collins (game-day inactive with hamstring again), but the Texans just didn't close it out with a 23-7 halftime lead.

Turning point

The Texans, despite blowing a 16-point lead in the second half, still had an opportunity to make sure they came away with the victory. On first-and-10 from the Lions' 46-yard line, the Texans called back-to-back runs from Joe Mixon that went a total of six yards. That set up a third-and-4 from the 40, in which C.J. Stroud threw an incomplete pass intended for Xavier Hutchinson which was broken up by Terrion Arnold (no defensive pass interference was called).

Instead of going for it with 1:56 left, head coach DeMeco Ryans called for the Ka'imi Fairbairn 58-yard field goal to take the lead. Fairbairn missed the kick and the Lions got the ball at their own 48-yard line. The missed kick was bad and the no-call was worse.

There were a lot of crucial errors by Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik on that sequence that cost the Lions.

Play of the game

The Lions faced a third-and-6 from the Texans' 48-yard line with 1:40 left. Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown on a curl route that went for 11 yards and a first down to the Texans' 37-yard line -- giving Detroit an opportunity to run down the clock to the final seconds and kick the game winner. An excellent route run by St. Brown.

The Texans had to burn their final timeout before the Lions had a few running plays to set up Jake Bates. The kicker barely made the game-winning 52-yard field goal, but he converted the kick and completed the comeback.

Goff threw five interceptions in the game, but the pass to St. Brown was the one he needed to complete. Like many good quarterbacks, Goff did just that.

The quote

"I put them too close for comfort, but they went in." — Jake Bates to NBC's Melissa Stark on his game-tying and game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter.

Up next

The Lions (8-1) host the Jaguars next Sunday while the Texans (6-4) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys next Monday on the Week 11 slate.