Who's Playing

Washington @ Detroit

Current Records: Washington 2-6; Detroit 3-5

What to Know

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30 points per game. They will be playing at home against the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Detroit has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Washington is surely hoping to exploit.

The Lions came up short against the Minnesota Vikings last week, falling 34-20. QB Matthew Stafford had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions.

Washington lost a heartbreaker to the New York Giants when they met in October, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. Washington fell in a 23-20 heartbreaker. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of WR Terry McLaurin, who caught seven passes for one TD and 115 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was McLaurin's 68-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lions slightly, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit and Washington both have one win in their last two games.