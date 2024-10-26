The Detroit Lions (5-1) will play their first home game since the end of September when they host the struggling Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday afternoon. Detroit is riding a four-game winning streak following back-to-back road wins against the Cowboys and Vikings, jumping into a tie with Minnesota atop the NFC North standings. Tennessee is coming off a blowout loss at Buffalo last week and traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs earlier this week. The Titans are unbeaten against the Lions since moving to Tennessee in 1997, winning all six matchups.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Titans odds, while the over/under is 45 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Lions vs. Titans spread: Lions -11.5

Lions vs. Titans over/under: 45 points

Lions vs. Titans money line: Lions -649, Titans +465

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is among the hottest teams in the NFL so far this season, winning five of its first six games to confirm its status as a Super Bowl contender. The Lions are currently on a four-game winning streak, including impressive road wins against the Cowboys and Vikings in their last two games. They crushed Dallas in a 47-9 final two weeks ago before taking down Minnesota in a key divisional game last week.

Quarterback Jared Goff had another efficient performance, completing 22 of 25 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. The Lions have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games, and they are 6-1 in their last seven home games.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee is coming off a blowout loss at Buffalo, but it has been within one touchdown in three of its other four losses. The Titans were without starting quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) last week, and he is listed as questionable for this week. Backup Mason Rudolph helped Tennessee jump out to a shocking 10-0 lead against the Bills last week before things unraveled in the second half.

Rudolph completed 25 of 40 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, while running back Tony Pollard had 61 rushing yards. As good as Detroit has been this season, it has only won two games by double digits. The Titans have not only won all six meetings between these teams since 1997, but they have also covered the spread in five straight matchups.

