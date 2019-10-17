Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Lions vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Detroit 2-2-1; Minnesota 4-2-0
What to Know
An NFC North battle is on tap between Minnesota and Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The game is expected to be a close one, with Minnesota going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Minnesota and Philadelphia last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Vikings wrapped it up with a 38-20 win. WR Stefon Diggs had a stellar game for the Vikings as he caught seven passes for 167 yards and three TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Diggs' 62-yard TD reception up the middle in the second quarter. Diggs' sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Detroit was the 31 to nothing winner over Green Bay when they last met December of last year. Last Monday? They had no such luck. Detroit had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 23-22 to Green Bay. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Lions.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 2-2-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Lions are fourth worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 413.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Lions, the Vikings come into the game boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 27 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 04, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. Detroit 9
- Nov 23, 2017 - Minnesota 30 vs. Detroit 23
- Oct 01, 2017 - Detroit 14 vs. Minnesota 7
- Nov 24, 2016 - Detroit 16 vs. Minnesota 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Detroit 22 vs. Minnesota 16
- Oct 25, 2015 - Minnesota 28 vs. Detroit 19
- Sep 20, 2015 - Minnesota 26 vs. Detroit 16
