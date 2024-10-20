Lions vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 7 game

The NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings is underway in Minneapolis, just the second divisional matchup in what appears to be a stacked division this year. Every game in the NFC North has implications with just one divisional game played after six weeks, as the division has the best record after six weeks of the season since the merger.

The Lions are coming off consecutive 40-point games for the first time since 1962, paced by Jared Goff's stretch of two games at quarterback -- which may be the best two-game run by any quarterback in NFL history. Goff is 36 of 43 for 607 yards with five touchdowns to zero interceptions, averaging 14.3 yards per attempt and a 157.5 passer rating -- the highest passer rating through a two-game stretch in NFL history. Goff has had the same number of 30+ yard completions as incompletions (7) over the last two games.

This is the first time the Lions have started 4-1 or better through five games in consecutive seasons since 1970-1971. They'll face an undefeated Vikings team that has been firing on all cylinders prior to their bye week. The Vikings have trailed for just 3:26 this season, the fifth-fewest by any team through five games since 1970. Minnesota has not trailed since Week 1 and are the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to win four straight games -- all without trailing and all against .500 or better teams entering the week.

The Lions will be the toughest test for the Vikings this year as this matchup is expected to live up to the hype. Which team will come out on top in this NFC North showdown? We'll have all the updates in our live blog below!

