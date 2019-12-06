Lions vs. Vikings odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 8-4 overall and 5-0 at home, while Detroit is 3-8-1 overall and 1-4-1 on the road. Minnesota is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games but is averaging 137.1 rushing yards per game, the sixth-best mark in the NFL. Detroit, meanwhile, is 1-4 in its last five games against the Vikings and is giving up 398.1 yards per game to opposing offenses, the fourth-worst mark in the league. Minnesota is favored by 13-points in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43. Before entering any Lions vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Vikings vs. Lions 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Minnesota came up short against Seattle last week, falling 37-30. No one had a big game offensively for the Vikings, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Dalvin Cook, and WR Laquon Treadwell. Kirk Cousins' 58-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to Treadwell in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as the Lions fell 24-20 to Chicago. A silver lining for the Lions was the play of WR Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Golladay's 75-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the first quarter.

A pair of stats to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: The Vikings enter this NFC North contest with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Lions are stumbling into Sunday's game with the second fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only four on the season.

So who wins Lions vs. Vikings? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Lions vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.