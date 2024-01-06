The Detroit Lions (11-5) will try to end an impressive regular season on a high note when they face the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 20-19 loss to Dallas last week, but it has already clinched the NFC North title. The Lions currently occupy the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but the Cowboys and Eagles are also sitting at 11-5 heading into Week 18, so Detroit could jump to No. 2 if both of those teams lose. Minnesota needs a win and three other results to go its way in order to sneak into the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is set at 45.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Lions vs. Vikings spread: Lions -3.5

Lions vs. Vikings over/under: 45.5 points

Lions vs. Vikings money line: Lions -188, Vikings +156

Lions vs. Vikings live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit went on the road and beat Minnesota two weeks ago to clinch its first division title since 1993. The Lions had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 20-19 loss to Dallas last week, but they still covered the spread as 4.5-point underdogs. They have now covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they have covered in 13 of their last 18 games against NFC opponents.

This has been a profitable matchup for Detroit in recent years, as the Lions have covered the spread in each of the last six meetings between these teams. Divisional games have been a strength for Detroit, which has covered in 12 of its last 15 games against NFC North teams. Head coach Dan Campbell will be making sure his players finish the regular season strong and do not lose any steam heading into the playoffs.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Lions are essentially locked into the No. 3 seed, as they would need Philadelphia and Dallas to both lose this weekend. That could make this a low-energy spot for Detroit, especially after losing to the Cowboys in heartbreaking fashion last week. Meanwhile, Minnesota is in a must-win position to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Vikings have won nine of the last 12 meetings between these teams, and they have covered the spread in six of their last nine games against NFC opponents. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson needs 118 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season, despite missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. He had six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Lions two weeks ago.

