The Detroit Lions (14-2) and Minnesota Vikings (14-2) will meet on Sunday Night Football to close out NFL Week 18. The longtime NFC North rivals will square off for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. The loser will become the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture. Minnesota has won nine straight games, including a 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. Detroit has won two consecutive games. Last week, the Lions topped the San Francisco 49ers, 40-34. In Week 7, the Lions beat the Vikings, 31-29.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 56. The Lions are -155 money-line favorites (risk $155 to win $100), while the Vikings are +130 underdogs (risk $100 to win $130). Before locking in any Vikings vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Vikings vs. Lions spread: Detroit -3.5

Vikings vs. Lions over/under: 56 points

Vikings vs. Lions money line: Detroit -155, Minnesota +133

DET: Lions are 11-5 against the spread this season

MIN: Vikings are 11-4-1 against the spread this season

Why the Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff is an accurate signal-caller. He ranks second in the league in passing yards (4,398) and fourth in passing touchdowns (38). The Cal product has five straight games with multiple passing touchdowns.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the lead workhorse with David Montgomery sidelined. Gibbs is sixth in the league in rushing yards (1,273) and rushing touchdowns (6). He also has 47 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Sam Darnold is having a career year. The USC product is fourth in the league in passing yards (4,153) and fifth in passing touchdowns (35). Darnold has notched 300-plus yards in three games this year.

Receiver Justin Jefferson is an effortless playmaker with a large catch radius. The 25-year-old is seventh in the NFL in catches (100), second in receiving yards (1,479), and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (10). In addition, he has 27 catches of 20-plus yards. Jefferson has five games with at least 100 yards this season.

