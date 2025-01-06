It wasn't long ago that the Detroit Lions were in an admitted rebuild, and the Minnesota Vikings were stuck among middling wild-card hopefuls. This season, however, the NFC North foes have been full-on powerhouses, entering their anticipated Week 18 rematch with a combined record of 28-4. It's fitting that Sunday's anticipated regular-season finale is for all the marbles, at least before the postseason: The winner takes not only the division crown, but the No. 1 seed in the entire NFC playoff picture.

The two sides delivered a high-scoring spectacle in their first meeting of 2024, with Detroit surviving a late Vikings comeback attempt with a 31-29 victory in Minnesota. This time, Sam Darnold and Co. will travel to Motor City, where Dan Campbell's ultra-aggressive contender is aiming to make its second straight run at an NFC championship game appearance. It's absolute must-see material ahead of the playoffs.

How can you tune in? Which matchups are most pivotal? And who's primed to walk away with the win? Here's our preview and sports betting prediction:

Lions vs. Vikings where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 5 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Lions -3, O/U 56 (SportsLine consensus)

Keys to the game

USATSI

Can the Vikings get the ground game going? Sam Darnold has thrived even without a dominant rushing attack on his side, but this bears special attention after starting ball carrier Aaron Jones spent the final minutes of Minnesota's last win on the sidelines thanks to a quad contusion. If Jones is unable to go, or at least manage a full workload, Cam Akers would be in line for a much heavier workload against a Lions club that ranks third in the entire NFL defending the run.

Sam Darnold has thrived even without a dominant rushing attack on his side, but this bears special attention after starting ball carrier Aaron Jones spent the final minutes of Minnesota's last win on the sidelines thanks to a quad contusion. If Jones is unable to go, or at least manage a full workload, Cam Akers would be in line for a much heavier workload against a Lions club that ranks third in the entire NFL defending the run. Can the Lions sustain success with this defense? Detroit is 14-2 on the year, boasting the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, so clearly the Lions have been able to overcome their defensive shortcomings up to this point. But only one team is giving up more yards through the air, and now Motown's secondary, which is missing key cover men like Carlton Davis and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., will be rematched with arguably the best pass catching group in football.

Detroit is 14-2 on the year, boasting the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, so clearly the Lions have been able to overcome their defensive shortcomings up to this point. But only one team is giving up more yards through the air, and now Motown's secondary, which is missing key cover men like Carlton Davis and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., will be rematched with arguably the best pass catching group in football. Will Jared Goff maintain control of the ball? The Vikings have an explosive aerial attack, but Detroit has the more balanced offense as a whole, entering with top-six units both through the air and on the ground, even with David Montgomery sidelined at running back. Goff, meanwhile, has thrown 36 scores to just 10 picks, excelling as a methodical point guard. His comfort could be challenged at least a bit if star right tackle Penei Sewell isn't fully healthy against a Vikings "D" that leads the NFL in takeaways.

Prediction

The Lions got the best of the Vikings early in their last matchup, putting Darnold and Co. in a hole that proved just too big to overcome. They remain the most impressive offense in football, even with Jahmyr Gibbs now shouldering a full workload in the backfield, and Campbell's endless aggression always makes them a threat to light up the scoreboard. It wouldn't be surprising to see them sweep the Vikings with another shootout, this time on their home turf. But Minnesota's really hit its stride allowing Darnold to air it out fearlessly, with Brian Flores' defense always backing him up with timely takeaways. This one figures to go to the wire, but the physicality at every level of the Vikings "D," which also ranks eighth in quarterback pressure rate, could tilt this one in favor of the purple, rerouting the path to Super Bowl LIX. Pick: Vikings 33, Lions 31

Bonus: R.J. White, who is on a 70-39-5 roll on Minnesota Vikings games, has released his best bets for the Week 18 Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions "Sunday Night Football" matchup. White is leaning the Under, but who is he backing to win? Find out right here at SportsLine.