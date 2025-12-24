In a special Christmas afternoon game, the Minnesota Vikings host the division rival Detroit Lions.

Minnesota has won three games in a row to improve its record to 7-8. The Vikings had previously lost six out of seven to drop from 3-2 to 4-8, so it's been quite the turnaround. Those three games all came against the NFC East, though, and the competition will be tougher here.

Detroit has lost two in a row and three of its last four as it has been trying to stay in the thick of the playoff race. The Lions are coming off a wild loss to the Steelers wherein they scored two potential game-winning touchdowns on their final drive, only to have both negated by penalty. They need to come away with a win here in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Will the Lions keep their playoff hopes alive, or will the Vikings put a fork on their division rivals? We'll find out soon enough. But before we detail at some key storylines, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Lions

Date: Thursday, Dec. 25 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 25 | 4:30 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) Stream: Netflix

Netflix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Lions -7.5, O/U 43.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key Storylines

Lions vs. Vikings prediction, pick

Brosmer is going to start this game for Minnesota. Given what we've seen from him in his short time in the league, that is not at all encouraging for Minnesota's chances. Even against a depleted Lions defense, I don't expect him to have much success. The Lions, meanwhile, absolutely need to put together their best performance of the season here in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. After the way the first game between these two teams went, I expect them to bounce back and put up some points, with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams putting on a show.

Pick: Lions 27, Vikings 10 | (Detroit -7.5, Under 43.5)