The Detroit Lions are dealing with several injuries to their wide receivers, and health issues have even led the franchise to release a wideout they traded for less than one month ago. Per NFL Media, the Lions are waiving wide receiver Denzel Mims after an ankle injury led to a calf injury in rehab.

Ian Rapoport reports that Mims had impressed in camp, and that the 6-foot-3, 207-pound 25 year old should again attract interest when healthy. The Lions acquired Mims, along with a seventh-round pick in 2025, from the New York Jets last month in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. With Mims being waived, NFL Media reports that Detroit will keep its conditional selection.

Mims was selected by the Jets with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Baylor. In 30 career games played over three seasons, he has recorded 42 receptions for 676 yards.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

With the subtraction of Mims, the Lions now have 11 wide receivers on roster. It's a group headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, although both players are currently dealing with lower-body injuries. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday there's "a good chance" Williams will miss the remainder of the preseason with a hamstring issue. This means we will not see him on the field until Week 6, when his gambling suspension ends.