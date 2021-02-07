In a perfect world for the Detroit Lions, they would have acquired the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. The first player the Lions requested from the Rams was Aaron Donald before Los Angeles quickly shot that idea down, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Though they did not get Donald, the Lions did get quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a 2021-third round pick for Stafford. Stafford will now be teammates with Donald, who on Saturday night received his third Defensive Player of the Year award since 2017. An All-Pro for a sixth straight year in 2020, Donald tallied 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 14 tackles for loss.

The Carolina Panthers offered the No. 8 overall pick, a fifth-round pick and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in exchange for Stafford, according to Schefter. The Lions ultimately chose to take the Rams' offer, and the Panthers are still looking to make a change at quarterback. In 15 games last season, Bridgewater completed 69.1% of his passes for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner, Bridgewater also rushed for five touchdowns during his first season in Carolina.

Carolina has several other options on the market. Reports have surfaced that the Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz shortly after Super Bowl LV. Wentz, 28, went 35-32-1 during his five seasons as the Eagles' starting quarterback. A Pro Bowler in 2017, injuries hindered Wentz during the first half of that season and at the end of the 2018 season. And while he has managed to stay healthy over the past two years, Wentz's on-field performance has left something to be desired. In 2020, Wentz threw a league-high 15 interceptions and completed just 57.4% of his passes. A fresh start, however, could be all Wentz needs to resurrect his career.

The Panthers may have to be patient if they want to have a chance at acquiring Deshaun Watson. On Sunday, reports surfaced that the Texans have no current plans to trade Watson despite his recent trade request.