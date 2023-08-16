The Lions have reason to buy into their own hype going into the 2023 season. But they briefly lost two critical members of their offense on Wednesday, with wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams both suffering lower-body injuries at practice.

St. Brown, who's emerged as one of the best young receivers in the NFL, hurt his right leg on the first play of 7-on-7 drills, according to the Detroit Free Press, before receiving attention from trainers. He was spotted running in the end zone shortly afterward.

Fellow receiver Jameson Williams, who recently called his pairing with St. Brown "scary" good, appeared to tweak his right hamstring later in Wednesday's practice, pulling up after a play with a slight limp. He walked off the field under his own power, per reports, then left practice altogether for further examination in the locker room.

St. Brown's availability is the more pressing concern, though his movement after Wednesday's injury scare suggests he won't be sidelined for long. Jared Goff's top target in the passing game, the former fourth-round pick is coming off a breakout 2022 season in which he caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards.

Williams, meanwhile, has more time to recover, albeit with a more concerning injury history. Suspended for the first six games of 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy, the former Alabama standout made just a single catch in six games as a rookie after spending much of 2022 recovering from a torn ACL. In his absence, veteran Marvin Jones Jr. is slated to start opposite St. Brown out wide.