Lions announce they've put rookie RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve, ending his season

It's been a trying season for the Detroit Lions in the first year of the Matt Patricia era, and one of the few bright spots on the team is now going to be shut down for the year. The Lions announced on Wednesday that they've placed rookie running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.

#Lions place RB Kerryon Johnson on Reserve/Injured and activate CB Jamal Agnew: https://t.co/AN7dmQN9Pl pic.twitter.com/GOvd1O6uyP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 19, 2018

Johnson has sat out each of the Lions' last four games due to a knee injury he sustained during their Week 11 win over the Panthers. LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick, and Zach Zenner have handled the running back snaps in his absence.

Watch the Lions-Vikings and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.

Johnson began the season a bit behind in the pecking order, but eventually emerged around midseason as the Lions' obvious best all-around back. In eight games from Week 3 through 11, Johnson carried 105 times for 581 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 24 of 31 passes thrown his way, gaining an additional 170 yards and a score.

Drafted in the second round out of Auburn, Johnson should enter next season as Detroit's feature back and be a valuable part of the offense alongside Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay. He's part of what has been an incredibly strong class of rookie running backs, along with players like Saquon Barkley, Rashaad Penny, Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Nyheim Hines, Justin Jackson, and undrafted free agent Phillip Lindsay. He, and they, should continue to make a big impact in the future.