List of Super Bowl MVP winners: Tom Brady chasing his sixth championship, fifth MVP trophy

Tom Brady, you may have heard, has been pretty good in Super Bowls. When it comes to winning Super Bowl MVP honors, no one has ever been better in the history of the National Football League.

With Brady at the helm, the New England Patriots Patriots have captured five Lombardi Trophies, and in four of those Brady walked away with the MVP award. It's not surprising that the award went to a quarterback in those instances. If you scan through the list of Super Bowl MVP winners below, you'll notice that a majority of the time the award goes to a quarterback. And considering he's won five Super Bowls in his New England career, it's no surprise that no one has won more Super Bowl MVPs than Tom Brady.

Brady, who is really only competing against himself at this point when it comes to Super Bowl MVP trophies, has a chance to bring home a fifth award if his Patriots can take down the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com.

In 52 Super Bowls, there have been 53 MVPs but only one who played on the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- also is one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially quarterbacks, who have claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 29 times.

It's a list that winds from Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to Nick Foles earning the MVP after throwing three TDs and catching another to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Super Bowl LIII is set to kick off in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of the previous 52 Super Bowl MVP winners: