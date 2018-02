List of Super Bowl MVP winners: Tom Brady could add to record with fifth trophy

Tom Brady, you may have heard, has been pretty good in Super Bowls. When it comes to winning Super Bowl MVP honors, no one has ever been better.

With Brady at the helm, the Patriots have captured five Lombardi Trophies, and in four of those Brady walked away with the MVP award. It's not surprising that the award went to a quarterback in those instances. If you scan through the list of Super Bowl MVP winners below, you'll notice that a majority of the time the award goes to a quarterback. And considering he's won five Super Bowls in his New England career, it's no surprise that no one has won more Super Bowl MVPs than Tom Brady.

Brady, who is really only competing against himself at this point when it comes to Super Bowl MVP trophies, has a chance to bring home a fifth award if his Patriots can take down the Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

After Brady led the Patriots to the greatest Super Bowl comeback in history last February and won a fourth MVP, he surpassed 49ers great Joe Montana, who he grew up idolizing. Adding another MVP trophy and a record sixth ring when the Patriots face the Eagles in Minnesota would only add more luster to the G.O.A.T.'s incomparable legacy.

In 51 Super Bowls, there have been 52 MVPs but only one who played on the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- also is one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially quarterbacks, who have claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 28 times.

It's a list that winds from Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to Brady wrapping up his fourth MVP last year.

Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minneapolis Vikings. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of the previous 51 Super Bowl MVP winners: