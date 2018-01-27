List of Super Bowl MVP winners: Tom Brady could extend own record in Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady is really only competing against himself at this point when it comes to Super Bowl MVP trophies.

Brady, who grew up idolizing Joe Montana, has already surpassed the 49ers great by winning a fourth MVP last February after leading the Patriots to the greatest Super Bowl comeback in history. Adding a record sixth ring and another MVP trophy when the Patriots face the Eagles in Minnesota would only add more luster to the G.O.A.T.'s incomparable legacy.

In 51 Super Bowls, there have been 52 MVPs but only one who played on the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- also is one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially QBs, who've claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 28 times.

It's a list that winds from Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to Brady wrapping up his fourth MVP last year.

Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minneapolis Vikings. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of the previous 51 Super Bowl MVP winners: