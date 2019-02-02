List of Super Bowl MVPs: As Tom Brady seeks a record fifth MVP trophy, here are all 52 award winners

Tom Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP in four of the 52 Super Bowls played so far, and on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com, he'll try for his fifth. When it comes to the greatest Super Bowl player of all-time, the New England Patriots quarterback is really only competing against himself. This time, he'll be facing the Rams - the same team Brady's Patriots beat 17 years ago to begin the current dynasty.

When a Lombardi Trophy's on the line, Brady's typically at his best, and when it comes to winning MVP honors for the NFL's biggest game, no one has been better. Brady will be going for a sixth ring with the Pats on Sunday.

The Pats have won five Lombardi Trophies with Brady at the helm, and in four of those, Brady walked away with the MVP award. It's not surprising that the award went to a quarterback in those instances. If you scan through the list of Super Bowl MVP winners below, you'll notice that a majority of the time the award goes to a quarterback. And considering he's won five Super Bowls in his New England career, it's no surprise that no one has won more Super Bowl MVPs than Tom Brady.

In 52 Super Bowls, there have been 53 MVPs but only one who played on the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- also is one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially quarterbacks, who have claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 29 times.

It's a list that winds from Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to Nick Foles earning the MVP after throwing three TDs and catching another to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Super Bowl LIII is set to kick off in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of the previous 52 Super Bowl MVP winners: