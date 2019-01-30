List of Super Bowl winners: Champions, runners-up of all 52 Super Bowls heading into Rams vs. Patriots
One year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles added their name to the list of Super Bowl champions. Who's next?
In this year's edition of the Super Bowl, we're getting a little something old, and a little something new. The AFC is sending a familiar team to Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. The Patriots went on the road to Kansas City as underdogs in the conference championship game and came out with their ninth AFC title under Bill Belichick, which sent them to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
Their opponent for the big game: the Rams, who also won in overtime to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since ... facing the Patriots 17 years ago.
Will the Patriots be able to push their Super Bowl record with Tom Brady to 6-3? We'll find out on Feb. 3.
Here are the results of the previous 52 Super Bowls:
|Super Bowl results and MVP winners
|Super Bowl
|Date
|Score
|MVP
|LII
|Feb. 4, 2018
|Philadelphia 41, New England 33
|Nick Foles
|LI
|Feb. 5, 2017
|New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)
|Tom Brady
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|Von Miller
|XLIX
|Feb. 1, 2015
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|Tom Brady
|XLVIII
|Feb. 2, 2014
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|Malcolm Smith
|XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|Joe Flacco
|XLVI
|Feb. 5, 2012
|NY Giants 21, New England 17
|Eli Manning
|XLV
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
|Aaron Rodgers
|XLIV
|Feb. 7, 2010
|New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
|Drew Brees
|XLIII
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
|Santonio Holmes
|XLII
|Feb. 3, 2008
|NY Giants 17, New England 14
|Eli Manning
|XLI
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
|Peyton Manning
|XL
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
|Hines Ward
|XXXIX
|Feb. 6, 2005
|New England 24, Philadelphia 21
|Deion Branch
|XXXVIII
|Feb. 1, 2004
|New England 32, Carolina 29
|Tom Brady
|XXXVII
|Jan. 26, 2003
|Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
|Dexter Jackson
|XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|New England 20, St. Louis 17
|Tom Brady
|XXXV
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7
|Ray Lewis
|XXXIV
|Jan. 30, 2000
|St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
|Kurt Warner
|XXXIII
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Denver 34, Atlanta 19
|John Elway
|XXXII
|Jan. 25, 1998
|Denver 31, Green Bay 24
|Terrell Davis
|XXXI
|Jan. 26, 1997
|Green Bay 35, New England 21
|Desmond Howard
|XXX
|Jan. 28, 1996
|Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
|Larry Brown
|XXIX
|Jan. 29, 1995
|San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
|Steve Young
|XXVIII
|Jan. 30, 1994
|Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
|Emmitt Smith
|XXVII
|Jan. 31, 1993
|Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
|Troy Aikman
|XXVI
|Jan. 26, 1992
|Washington 37, Buffalo 24
|Mark Rypien
|XXV
|Jan. 27, 1991
|New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
|Ottis Anderson
|XXIV
|Jan. 28, 1990
|San Francisco 55, Denver 10
|Joe Montana
|XXIII
|Jan. 22, 1989
|San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
|Jerry Rice
|XXII
|Jan. 31, 1988
|Washington 42, Denver 10
|Doug Williams
|XXI
|Jan. 25, 1987
|New York Giants 39, Denver 20
|Phil Simms
|XX
|Jan. 26, 1986
|Chicago 46, New England 10
|Richard Dent
|XIX
|Jan. 20, 1985
|San Francisco 38, Miami 16
|Joe Montana
|XVIII
|Jan. 22, 1984
|Los Angeles 38, Washington 9
|Marcus Allen
|XVII
|Jan. 30, 1983
|Washington 27, Miami 17
|John Riggins
|XVI
|Jan. 24, 1982
|San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
|Joe Montana
|XV
|Jan. 25, 1981
|Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
|Jim Plunkett
|XIV
|Jan. 20, 1980
|Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19
|Terry Bradshaw
|XIII
|Jan. 21, 1979
|Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
|Terry Bradshaw
|XII
|Jan. 15, 1978
|Dallas 27, Denver 10
|H. Martin, R. White
|XI
|Jan. 9, 1977
|Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|X
|Jan. 18, 1976
|Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
|Lynn Swann
|IX
|Jan. 12, 1975
|Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
|Franco Harris
|VIII
|Jan. 13, 1974
|Miami 24, Minnesota 7
|Larry Csonka
|VII
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Miami 14, Washington 7
|Jake Scott
|VI
|Jan. 16, 1972
|Dallas 24, Miami 3
|Roger Staubach
|V
|Jan. 17, 1971
|Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
|Chuck Howley
|IV
|Jan. 11, 1970
|Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
|Len Dawson
|III
|Jan. 12, 1969
|NY Jets 16, Baltimore 7
|Joe Namath
|II
|Jan. 14, 1968
|Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
|Bart Starr
|I
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
|Bart Starr
