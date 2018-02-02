List of Super Bowl winners: Find out every Super Bowl champion and who they beat

The Patriots are going into Minneapolis on Sunday looking to add to their trophy cabinet. But for the Eagles, a win in Super Bowl LII would mean hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time ever.

The trophy, named for the coach who won Super Bowls I and II, might have to be renamed after the Patriots coach when all is said and done.

Bill Belichick will lead the Patriots into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to face the Eagles in what should be another thriller, if history has anything to say about it. Speaking of history, below you'll find the winner and loser of every Super Bowl played since the days of Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr.

Here are the results of the previous 51 Super Bowls: