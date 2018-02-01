List of Super Bowl winners: Find out who won all 51 Super Bowls before Patriots-Eagles

When the Super Bowl officially became a thing in January of 1967, Vince Lombardi led the Packers to a win in the first post-rebranding title game. A year later, he did it again.

Now possibly the best coach in NFL history is chasing his sixth Lombardi Trophy and looking to also win back-to-back Super Bowls for the second time in his career.

Bill Belichick will lead the Patriots into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to face the Eagles in what should be another thriller, if history has anything to say about it. Speaking of history, below you'll find the winner and loser of every Super Bowl played since the days of Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr.

Everything you need to know to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 can be found here.

Get SportsLine's Super Bowl picks from a Patriots expert who's 9-2 in his last 11 picks for or against the team, and from an Eagles expert who's 9-3 in Eagles games and nailed the NFC Championship.

Here are the results of the previous 51 Super Bowls: