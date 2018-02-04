List of Super Bowl winners: Lots of Steelers, Patriots as we list every game

It may be called the Lombardi Trophy, but it might have to be renamed after Bill Belichick if things continue as they are.

Belichick and the Patriots will try for their sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday against the Eagles, and if New England wins, it will tie Pittsburgh for the most titles all-time.

The Lombardi Trophy is named legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who won Super Bowls I and II.

Belichick will lead the Patriots into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to face the Eagles in what should be another thriller, if history has anything to say about it. Speaking of history, below you'll find the winner and loser of every Super Bowl played since the days of Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr.

Here are the results of the previous 51 Super Bowls: