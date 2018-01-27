List of Super Bowl winners: Will Patriots win sixth Super Bowl or Eagles their first?

The Patriots are no strangers to playing February football. Last year, they beat a team looking for its first Super Bowl title to earn their fifth championship in the Super Bowl era. This year, the Pats will be looking for a sixth title, and again they'll be looking to earn it against a team without a Super Bowl crown.

The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the third time after throttling the Vikings in the NFC Championship game, and now they take a ferocious defense and a backup quarterback playing at a high level into Minnesota, where they'll hope to win their first NFL championship since 1960. The Eagles lost Super Bowl XV to the Raiders, 27-10, and Super Bowl XXXIV to the Patriots, 24-21.

Here are the results of the previous 51 Super Bowls: