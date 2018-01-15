LISTEN: Here's the Saints' agonizing radio call of the Vikings' miracle touchdown

The only thing more harrowing than watching your team lose on a dramatic touchdown is being forced to announce it and that's exactly what happened to Jim Henderson and Deuce McAllister during the final seconds of the Vikings' improbable 29-24 win over the Saints on Sunday.

During an NFL game, both teams have their own radio announcers and as you can imagine, the radio call from the Vikings' point of view was slightly different than the call from the Saints point of view on Case Keenum's miracle 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

On Minnesota's end, Vikings announcer Paul Allen could barely contain his excitement as he called the final 10 seconds of the game.

That's the kind of radio call that will give you goosebumps every time you listen to it.

As for the Saints, you could basically hear the shock in Henderson's voice when he finally realized that Diggs was going to score a touchdown after avoiding a tackle from Saints safety Marcus Williams. As Diggs starts to run down field, here was how the call went:

"Are you kidding me?" -- McAllister says faintly three straight times as Henderson describes the play.

"Are you kidding me?" -- Henderson's reaction after Diggs finally reaches the end zone.

"Are you kidding me?"-- McAllister finishes the play with one more "Are you kidding me," but with slightly more umph.

You can hear the entire call below. The actual play starts around the 15-second mark.