LISTEN: Rob Gronkowski makes completely calm 911 call to report his house robbery

As if losing the Super Bowl wasn't bad enough, Rob Gronkowski had to deal with another setback this week, and this one came less than 24 hours after the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles.

After Gronk arrived home from Minnesota, one of the first things he noticed was that he had been robbed while he was gone. Once Gronk realized that he had been burglarized, he did what anyone else would do: He picked up his phone and called 911.

Here's the audio of the call.

"This isn't an emergency. This is Rob Gronkowski calling and while I was gone, my whole house got robbed, while on the Super Bowl trip, and I just got back," Gronk said.

That's about as calm as anyone can possibly sound when they call 911.

Although police have been investigating the case since Monday night, Foxborough Police Chief William D. Baker didn't have many details to offer the public when he was asked about the robbery on Tuesday.

"There were items stolen," Baker said. "We're not going to release the nature of the items stolen. ... Obviously the people who committed the theft know what was stolen. It's an investigative advantage for us to know that as well and not share it with the public, so I won't have any further comment on that."

According to the CBS affiliate in Boston, three guns were taken from the house. One thing police did say is that Gronk locked his door before he went to the Super Bowl and it was still locked when he got back, which indicated that nothing was stolen from his room. On the other hand, another door in the house that belonged to one of his roommates had been broken down.