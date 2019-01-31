Listing the Super Bowl winners: The champs and runners-up in every Super Bowl heading into Rams vs. Patriots

In the 2019 edition of Super Bowl, we're going to see something old and something new. The AFC is once again sending a modern dynasty to Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. The Patriots went on the road to Kansas City in the conference championship game and came out with their ninth AFC title under Bill Belichick. The victory sent them to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

Their opponent for the big game: the Rams, who also won in overtime to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since ... facing the Patriots 17 years ago.

Will the Patriots be able to push their Super Bowl record with Tom Brady to 6-3? We'll find out on Feb. 3.

Here are the results of the previous 52 Super Bowls: