Little-known Eagles corner got message from Malcolm Jenkins before game-saving play: 'You know where the ball's coming'

Craig James wasn't supposed to be the hero for the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night. James would have been lucky to see a defensive snap in the game based on his roster status and his position on the depth chart.

James, who signed with the Eagles practice squad nine days ago and was promoted to the active roster Monday, was thrust into action after the devastating head injury to Avonte Maddox that left him down on the field for several minutes before leaving on a stretcher. With Sidney Jones already having left the game with a hamstring injury, the Eagles were down to just James and Rasul Douglas as the lone active cornerbacks.

James, who had just two career snaps when he entered the game, received advice from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins that he already knew: be ready.

"You know where the ball's coming," James said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I'm the guy nobody knows about, just coming into the game. When you see that new guy, you're like, 'we gotta target him. That's the weakness of the defense right now.' You can't blame them."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking the same as James. Rodgers went to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a slant route with 28 seconds left, right on James's side of the field. James tipped the pass which went into the end zone and into the arms of Nigel Bradham, sealing the Eagles' 34-27 victory over the Packers.

The interception was the first Rodgers has thrown this season, a risk he took by challenging James.

"We had a lot of chances down the stretch," Rodgers said. "We moved the ball well all day long. We just struggled in the red zone. It's disappointing for it to end like that."

James's interception capped a wild September for a fringe player in the NFL. He was signed to the Eagles practice squad on Sept. 2 and promoted to the active roster nine days later. He played in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons before being released to make room for wide receiver Greg Ward because the Eagles were thin at wide receiver. The Eagles re-signed James to the practice squad days later and promoted him to the active roster Monday after Ronald Darby would be out several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles didn't have a choice in playing James, but their faith was rewarded. It was just one play, but could lead toward James sticking around another week.