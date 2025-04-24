Welcome to Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. After months of reports, rumors and speculation, we'll soon find out precisely which of this year's top prospects will go where, including big-name quarterbacks like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

The Tennessee Titans will kick things off Thursday night with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Cleveland Browns are believed to be eyeing a potential two-way star in Travis Hunter with the second selection. After that, however, it's anyone's guess how things will actually play out in Round 1. The New York Giants, who pick No. 3 overall, were long considered candidates to trade out of their selection, while other clubs, like the New Orleans Saints, could be in the market for a move up thanks to dire quarterback needs.

In celebration of the draft finally approaching, we pooled together 10 of our CBS Sports NFL experts, assigning several teams to each, and partook in a real-time simulation of the entire first round. Call it a "live mock draft" of sorts, in which we went all the way from pick No. 1 to pick No. 32 over the course of a few days.

The "general managers" and their assigned teams were as follows:

Cody Benjamin: Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Vikings

Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Vikings John Breech: Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens

Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens Jordan Dajani: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans Bryan DeArdo: Browns, Steelers, Panthers

Browns, Steelers, Panthers Jared Dubin: Chargers, Cowboys, 49ers

Chargers, Cowboys, 49ers Jeff Kerr: Cardinals, Eagles, Saints

Cardinals, Eagles, Saints Shanna McCarriston: Bills, Broncos, Jets

Bills, Broncos, Jets Garrett Podell: Bears, Packers, Lions

Bears, Packers, Lions Kyle Stackpole: Commanders, Falcons, Giants

Commanders, Falcons, Giants Tyler Sullivan: Dolphins, Patriots, Raiders

And here are all the picks we made for each of the NFL's 32 teams:

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.