LIVE: NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 10 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 10 of the fantasy football season! With the Broncos, Patriots, Eagles, Redskins, Jaguars and Texans all on byes, there is certainly going to be plenty of roster maneuvering for this weekend and it'll take the savviest of fantasy owners to walk away with a win.
While we may be without some stars due to the bye, Patrick Mahomes owners can rejoice in the fact that they'll be seeing their quarterback suit back up for Sunday's matchup after dislocating his knee cap. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is also slated to return in what could be a tasty matchup with the Saints in the Superdome. On the flip side, Adam Thielen owners will need to find a replacement for him as he's been ruled out for Week 10.
Over the next few hours, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will get into all of those scenarios and potential replacements along with the latest news and notes from across the league leading up to the opening slate of games.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.
