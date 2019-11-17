LIVE: NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 11 of the fantasy football season! This is the thick of the playoff push for most clubs as they are either trying to position themselves for seeding or bump into the fantasy dance altogether.

Thursday night was a tough start for some fantasy owners as James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster both went down for the Steelers due to injury, while Odell Beckham continued to not live up to the expectation many had when drafting him earlier this summer.

As some try to climb out of that hole, we'll be monitoring a bunch of injury statuses leading up to this slate of games. We already know that Matthew Stafford, Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper and Adam Thielen are among the fantasy studs that have been ruled out for Week 11; over the next few hours, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will offer their insights into how those injuries may impact the landscape this weekend.

They'll also be updating all the latest news and notes throughout the league leading up to the opening slate of games.

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.