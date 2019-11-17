LIVE: NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 11 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 11 of the fantasy football season! This is the thick of the playoff push for most clubs as they are either trying to position themselves for seeding or bump into the fantasy dance altogether.
Thursday night was a tough start for some fantasy owners as James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster both went down for the Steelers due to injury, while Odell Beckham continued to not live up to the expectation many had when drafting him earlier this summer.
As some try to climb out of that hole, we'll be monitoring a bunch of injury statuses leading up to this slate of games. We already know that Matthew Stafford, Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper and Adam Thielen are among the fantasy studs that have been ruled out for Week 11; over the next few hours, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will offer their insights into how those injuries may impact the landscape this weekend.
They'll also be updating all the latest news and notes throughout the league leading up to the opening slate of games.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL odds, cheat sheet, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Kaepernick workout: How he looked, more
Kaepernick proved he still has the arm talent, but will someone call?
-
Expert picks for every Week 11 game
The NFL is back for Week 11, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 11 best bets: Cardinals, Jets cover
Other best bets include the Texans and Ravens engaging in a high-powered shootout
-
Week 11 NFL predictions against spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
NFL Week 11 QB power rankings
Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 before Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season -- power rankings...
-
Mayfield leads, Rudolph concedes on TNF
Losing key players is one thing, but combining it with horrible QB play made for a deep Pittsburgh...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller