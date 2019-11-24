LIVE: NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 12 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 12 of the fantasy football season! For those leagues who do not play in Week 17, this could be the final week of the regular season, with teams still either try to cling onto playoff hopes and positioning themselves for seeding. Of course, there's also the unlucky bunch that are simply not trying to come in last place.
Lucky for you, we're here to help all kinds of fantasy owners.
As we take a look at this Sunday slate, injuries are once again playing major storylines. The Steelers are down multiple starters at the skill positions, the Lions have already ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Giants are without tight end Evan Engram. Along with these names, a number of others will be ruled out when inactives are released.
Over the next few hours, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will comb through all the latest headlines, give their fantasy takes on them and answer any lineup questions you have to help secure a win.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Howard reportedly out for Eagles
Howard reportedly will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury
-
Week 12 NFL picks, top parlay, best bets
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top Week 12 NFL parlay.
-
Week 12 NFL DFS: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Injuries: JuJu out, Trubisky good to go
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
The NFL is back for Week 12, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 12 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 12 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Steelers at Bengals: Live updates
The Steelers are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bengals are still in search...
-
Panthers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along as we cover the latest showdown between these two NFC rivals
-
Redskins vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Lions football game