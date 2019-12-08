LIVE: NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 14 of the fantasy football season! For some, we are in the thick of the playoffs and vying for that elusive championship you've dreamed about dating back to the summer when you were drafting your team. For others, you're fighting to not come in last place and be the laughingstock of your league. No matter which category you fall in, we're here to help.

We already saw the Cowboys and Bears kick off this week back on Thursday night. In that contest, fantasy stars like Allen Robinson, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott all were able to put up strong performances. If you were one of the rare few to start quarterback Mitch Trubisky, well, you're likely in a great spot. As for the main slate, we'll be looking at a number of favorable fantasy matchups across the league as well as checking in on the latest injury news.

Over the next few hours, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will be reacting to all the headlines leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, providing fantasy spins on all of them, and also answering your lineup questions for Week 14.

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.