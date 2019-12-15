LIVE: NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 15 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season! We are deep in playoff mode as a select few of you are vying to advance and keep your hopes of a fantasy championship alive. Lucky for you, we are here to help keep that train rolling to what hopefully ends in a title. As for the rest of you, let's try to keep you out of the basement.
As we look to the Week 15 slate, those who have Lamar Jackson have a nice cushion heading into the rest of the Sunday games after his five-touchdown performance on Thursday night. If you're facing Jackson, well, we'll do our best to help you overcome that deficit. On top of that, we'll be taking a look at all the latest injury news surrounding key fantasy players throughout the league. Already, we know that the Steelers may once again be down a key weapon, the Bucs have lost Mike Evans (hamstring) for the year and we're still monitoring the status of a few other stars that will certainly impact lineups.
Over the next few hours, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will be reacting to all the latest headlines leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, informing you on all the latest inactives, and, of course, answering all of your lineup questions for this week. Let's get this W.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.
