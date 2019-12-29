LIVE: NFL Week 17 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 17 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season! For some of you who only play until Week 16, you're sitting back, looking at a the year that was and hopefully basking in the glory of a title. For the others, well, let's just hope you're not huddled around the last place trophy and facing an embarrassing punishment heading into 2020.
Nevertheless, for those who are still fighting for fantasy glory, we're here to help and Week 17 is no easy task. This final week in the regular season brings challenges that you normally don't face other than when it comes to byes. Owners that have rode the Lamar Jackson wave all season now have to pivot and find a new quarterback as the Ravens are set to rest their stars as they have the No. 1 seed locked up.
Over the next hour, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will help you find replacements for those resting stars, react to all the latest headlines leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, informing you on all the latest inactives, and, of course, answering all of your lineup questions for this week.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top Week 17 NFL odds, cheat sheet, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch
The Eagles can wrap up the NFC East title with a win over the Giants
-
Steelers vs. Ravens: How to watch, more
The Steelers need a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture
-
DAL vs. WAS: How to watch, more
It's now-or-never for Dallas, but Washington wants to play spoiler
-
Week 17 preview: Key games and stats
Week 17 of the NFL will have the final say in deciding the playoff picture and a whole lot...
-
Every playoff scenario, seed outcome
Breaking down every single playoff scenario for every single NFL team remaining in the mix
-
Dolphins at Patriots: Live updates, more
Follow along as Tom Brady and Co. attempt to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC
-
Chargers at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along as the Chiefs angle for playoff positioning in Week 17
-
Vikings vs. Bears live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Vikings vs. Bears football game