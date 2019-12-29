LIVE: NFL Week 17 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season! For some of you who only play until Week 16, you're sitting back, looking at a the year that was and hopefully basking in the glory of a title. For the others, well, let's just hope you're not huddled around the last place trophy and facing an embarrassing punishment heading into 2020.

Nevertheless, for those who are still fighting for fantasy glory, we're here to help and Week 17 is no easy task. This final week in the regular season brings challenges that you normally don't face other than when it comes to byes. Owners that have rode the Lamar Jackson wave all season now have to pivot and find a new quarterback as the Ravens are set to rest their stars as they have the No. 1 seed locked up.

Over the next hour, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will help you find replacements for those resting stars, react to all the latest headlines leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, informing you on all the latest inactives, and, of course, answering all of your lineup questions for this week.

