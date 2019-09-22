LIVE: NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 3 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 3 of the fantasy football season! This weekend's slate of games is oozing with fantasy potential, especially the highly hyped matchup between Lamar Jackson's Ravens and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs. While you're absolutely starting both of those signal callers in this game, there is a question of what is going on in the Chiefs backfield. Damien Williams (knee) has already been ruled out, while LeSean McCoy (ankle) is questionable. That situation will be worth monitoring as we get closer to kickoff.
Elsewhere around the league, quarterbacks are the story. Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Cam Newton are all out due to injury, while the Giants made the big move of benching longtime starter Eli Manning for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.
All of these moves can completely alter the fantasy landscape and how you construct your roster. With that said, come chat with us in our live blog below, so we can all figure out how to get a W this week.
