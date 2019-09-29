LIVE: NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 4 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 4 of the fantasy football season! We hit the first quarter mark of the actual NFL season this weekend and this slate of games certainly has some interesting narratives to follow from a fantasy perspective.
First and foremost, injuries are playing a part of this week's storyline. Chiefs running back Damien Williams will once again be sidelined due to his knee injury, and the New York Giants are trying to reshape their offense with Daniel Jones but without star Saquon Barkley in the backfield with him. Those injuries completely shake up the fantasy potential in those backfields, and there are plenty other injuries that are worth monitoring as we draw closer to inactives.
With that said, jump into the chat with us in our live blog below, so we can figure out how to get that W this week.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Thank you for joining us today!
