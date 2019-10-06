LIVE: NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 5 of the fantasy football season! As we have a quarter of the actual NFL season in the books, the contenders, the pretenders and the "I need to make some franchise altering trades" squads are starting to reveal themselves in your fantasy leagues. Luckily for you, we're here to help wherever you fall in that category, and Week 5 has some strong potential for big fantasy numbers across the board.

Along with lineup and trade advice, we'll also be monitoring the injuries that are currently making headlines around the league. Of course, we're talking about the Green Bay receiver unit, Damien Williams' return to the Kansas City backfield and much more.

With all that said, jump into the chat with us in our live blog below, so we can help you get the W this week.

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.

Thank you for joining us today!