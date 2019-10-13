LIVE: NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 6 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 6 of the fantasy football season! This slate of games certainly has some interesting narratives to follow from a fantasy perspective. We start with the question on everyone's mind -- will this be the week Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returns to the lineup, and what will that mean for Patrick Mahomes? In the last two weeks, Mahomes has been slowed down, and getting Hill back for what should be a shootout (this game features the highest over/under total this week) vs. Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans is perfect.
The Chiefs aren't the only intriguing team on this week's slate. Will the Rams give Todd Gurley a week to rest, and if so, will we finally see an extended of much-ballyhooed preseason rookie running back Darrell Henderson?
Jump into the chat with us in our live blog below, so we can figure out how to get that W this week. Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will answer your questions all the way until kickoff.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
