LIVE: NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 7 of the fantasy football season! We are in the very thick of fantasy campaigns as many clubs are gearing up to either separate themselves from the pack or thrust themselves back into playoff contention. As we look at this weekend's slate of games, there are plenty of newsworthy storylines from a fantasy perspective.

We'll be watching on as it appears like the New York Giants will get a boost to their offense with the looming return of start running back Saquon Barkley. Not only that, but Daniel Jones could see a few more pass catching weapons make their return as he gets ready to take on fellow rookie quarterback Kyler Murray at MetLife Stadium.

On top that situation, we'll also be monitoring various other injuries that'll be key to navigate this week in fantasy football.

Jump into the chat with us in our live blog below, so we can figure out how to get that W this week. Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will answer your questions all the way until kickoff.

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.