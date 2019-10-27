LIVE: NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers
Here's who you should start in Week 8 of the fantasy season
Welcome to Week 8 of the fantasy football season! This is a pivotal week in fantasy campaigns as teams are now starting to make the necessary steps for a playoff push.
As we figure out what to do with our lineups, actual NFL teams are doing a bit of reshuffling on their own.The 49ers were able to acquire Emmanuel Sanders in a trade with the Broncos, while the Patriots made a couple of moves surrounding their receiver group. First, they pulled off a trade with the Falcons to bring in Mohamed Sanu and later placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve, ending his tenure in New England.
We'll get into those trades, other deals surrounding the deadline and, of course, any roster questions you have heading into Week 8. Jump into the chat with us in our live blog below, so we can figure out how to get that W this week. Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will answer your questions all the way until kickoff.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.
