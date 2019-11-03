LIVE: NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 9 of the fantasy football season! The playoff push is fully underway for some fantasy owners, while others are simply scrounging to stay relevant and out of last place. With that in mind, it's a pretty stressful time of the year in fantasy circles.

Not only are we constantly looking at the standings, but injuries are starting to become a factor this late in the year, specifically in Pittsburgh. There are questions as to who will be the starter in the backfield with seemingly each running back dealing with some sort of ailment. That will certainly be of fantasy interest heading into their matchup with the Colts.

Meanwhile, trade acquisitions have started to become major factors for their respective clubs over the last few weeks. While there were no blockbuster deals at the deadline, the likes of Emmanuel Sanders and Kenyan Drake are already making waves with their new teams and putting up massive fantasy numbers to boot. In that spirit, New England's Mohamed Sanu will try to be next in line to break out.

We'll get into all of those situations we mentioned above along with any and all newsworthy nuggets taking over headlines leading up to kickoff. Reminder: We have our first early London game this week, so make sure you're situated there before lineups lock. After that, Tyler Sullivan and Dan Schneier will answer your questions all the way until the first full slate of games at 1 p.m. ET.

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, please click here to reload.