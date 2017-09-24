LIVE updates: NFL Week 3 national anthem protests in response to Donald Trump
Trump's remarks from Friday night are the top storyline in the NFL on Sunday
If Sunday's early game in London between the Jaguars and Ravens is any indication, the rest of this week's action will include more player protests than we've previously seen -- all because President Trump said this at a rally on Friday night: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," the president said to a cheering crowd. "Out. He's fired. He's fired!"
In the hours since Trump's words, players, teams, team owners, the NFLPA, the league and former coaches and players-turned TV analysts have all criticized the president for his divisive remarks. But one team that won't take part in any pregame protests are the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl that the team will not participate in the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Bears in Chicago. The Steelers will remain in the locker room. That said, Tomlin did speak with Erdahl:
"You know, these are very divisive times for our country and for us as a football team it's about us remaining solid," Tomlin said. "We're not going to be divided by anything said by anyone. ... "[I told our players] if you feel the need to do anything I'm going to be supportive of that -- as Americans you have that right. But whatever we do we're going to do 100 percent, we're going to do together. We're not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda."
Future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have weighed in, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan was so appalled at Trump's comments that he says he never wished he supported the president. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a close friend of Trump, also came out against Trump's rhetoric, saying he was "deeply disappointed."
For an up-to-the-minute look at what happens on the sidelines during the anthem at the other games around the league, just follow our live blog below:
