Local coroner says Saints' season died due to 'blunt force trauma to the head and chest'
Everyone's getting in their takes on the controversial play late in the NFC title game
It seems that everyone in the greater New Orleans area is determined to give their take on how the Saints' season ended. As you no doubt know by now, the Saints lost the NFC title game to the Los Angeles Rams on a walk-off field goal by Rams kicker Greg Zeuerlein. As you also surely know, the game only ended up going to overtime after referees missed a blatantly obvious pass interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who essentially tackled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis while the ball was still in the air, preventing a possible touchdown.
Robey-Coleman admitted as much after the game, while Saints coach Sean Payton said the league office called him and admitted that the refs blew the call.
Since Sunday, there has been a growing chorus of calls (from some Saints players and their fans) for the league to step in and enforce Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 to reverse the result of the game and replay it from the time, down, and distance where the missed penalty occurred. An attorney is even suing to enforce the rule, while a fan bought billboards all over Atlanta (the site of Super Bowl LIII) to remind the NFL of its mistake.
Now, a local coroner has issued a cause of death proclamation for the Saints' season.
Yeah. I'm pretty sure this could only happen in the NFL.
