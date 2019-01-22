Local coroner says Saints' season died due to 'blunt force trauma to the head and chest'

It seems that everyone in the greater New Orleans area is determined to give their take on how the Saints' season ended. As you no doubt know by now, the Saints lost the NFC title game to the Los Angeles Rams on a walk-off field goal by Rams kicker Greg Zeuerlein. As you also surely know, the game only ended up going to overtime after referees missed a blatantly obvious pass interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who essentially tackled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis while the ball was still in the air, preventing a possible touchdown.

No flag on this play... pic.twitter.com/q5yDHqm0yQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 20, 2019

Robey-Coleman admitted as much after the game, while Saints coach Sean Payton said the league office called him and admitted that the refs blew the call.

Robey Coleman: “Yes, I got there too early. I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 20, 2019

Sean Payton: “Just getting off the phone with the league office. They blew the call.” — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 20, 2019

Since Sunday, there has been a growing chorus of calls (from some Saints players and their fans) for the league to step in and enforce Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 to reverse the result of the game and replay it from the time, down, and distance where the missed penalty occurred. An attorney is even suing to enforce the rule, while a fan bought billboards all over Atlanta (the site of Super Bowl LIII) to remind the NFL of its mistake.

Now, a local coroner has issued a cause of death proclamation for the Saints' season.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston says the Saints season died due to ‘blunt force trauma.’ pic.twitter.com/9Tk52MbUn1 — Michael Vinsanau (@VinsanauWDSU) January 22, 2019

Yeah. I'm pretty sure this could only happen in the NFL.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.