Logan Ryan announces he won't return to Titans: 'My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close'

Logan Ryan has remained unsigned through two months of free agency, but there was still an outside chance the two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback would return to the Tennessee Titans. That dream was dashed once Ryan announced on Instagram he would not be returning to Tennessee for the 2020 season.

"My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close," Ryan said in the Instagram post. "To the Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. To my Titans Teammates: I love all y'all. Being a leader and earning y'all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one. (Hyenas). To the Animal Welfare Community: My foundation [Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation] was founded and blossomed in [Tennessee]. All those working hard to support our four legged friends I'm forever grateful."

The Titans hinted at Ryan's departure when the team announced the jersey numbers for their new draft picks on social media earlier Tuesday. Ryan's No. 26 was given to second-round draft pick Kristian Fulton, who also plays cornerback. Hours later, Ryan announced he would no longer be back with the Titans.

Ryan finished with 113 tackles, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions and four forced fumbles for the Titans last season, playing all 16 games. In three seasons in Tennessee, the 29-year-old Ryan recorded 251 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks threw for five touchdowns and had an 88.7 passer rating targeting Ryan in 2019, a bounce-back year after Ryan allowed signal callers targeting him to post an 102.0 rating targeting him.

There are plenty of teams that could use cornerback help, and Ryan could provide excellent value on a one-year contract. While Ryan searches for his next team (he has been hindered to visit teams during the COVID-19 pandemic), he had one final request for the Titans: Pay Derrick Henry, the Titans Pro Bowl running back and 2019 rushing champ who is playing on the franchise tag.

"I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me," Ryan said. "Everybody stay safe and positive during these crazy times. 26 Out ✌🏾#MMCNB #PayDerrick."