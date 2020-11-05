New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan took multiple helmet-to-helmet hits during Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and as a result a Giants team trainer continued to tend to Ryan following the game. That trainer ended up making a world of difference.

While Ryan was chatting with the team trainer, he explained that his wife had traveled to Florida in order to vote in Tuesday's election. The veteran cornerback then told the trainer that his wife was experiencing some "extreme pain" in her stomach, but was just planning to sleep it off. However, the Giants trainer ended up convincing Ryan to tell his wife to go to the hospital.

"She was in extreme pain, but she said she would wait until the morning," Ryan told the media earlier this week. "I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms. He said no, she needs to go to the ER. My wife ended up going to the ER and they ended up catching — I don't want to butcher the word — ectopic pregnancy, where the egg was in the wrong place in her fallopian tube and it was about to burst. So she ended up going into emergency surgery."

There is a chance that if the condition went unnoticed in this scenario, the egg could have ruptured in the fallopian tube and became a life-threatening situation.

"They ended up saving her, and ended up preventing a lot of what could have been done," Ryan said. "And that was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. and could have saved her life, or saved a lot of internal bleeding there."

Ryan was grateful to the Giants training staff and head coach Joe Judge for their help and understanding during the frightening situation. Ryan had a relationship with Judge from their time with the New England Patriots and Judge told Ryan that he could leave the team to be with his wife if he needed to.

"This happened all [Tuesday]. And Joe said, 'if you need to fly to Florida, don't worry about football,'" Ryan added. "And that's what Joe is as a man, and as a coach... I'll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and to play for an organization like this, because if that wasn't the case, I don't know if my wife would be here today."