Jerry Jones wasn't bluffing, after all. After foreshadowing on Monday that a deal was in the works, the Cowboys pulled off the first big trade of NFL deadline day by acquiring Bengals veteran linebacker Logan Wilson, according to NFL Media.

Wilson, 29, has been a productive player in the middle of Cincinnati's defense since 2021, his second NFL season. Along with recording at least 100 tackles each year from 2021-24, Wilson also has 11 career picks that includes his critical interception late in the Bengals' upset win over the Titans in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs.

Last year, Wilson led the Bengals with 104 tackles despite missing the last six games with a knee injury.

Wilson, who was inactive during Cincinnati's Week 9 loss to the Bears with a calf injury, recently requested a trade due to his diminished role in the Bengals' defense under first-year defensive coordinator Al Golden. In eight games this season, Wilson has recorded 46 tackles and four pass breakups.

Wilson is going from one struggling defense to another in Dallas, who dropped to 3-5-1 following Monday night's decisive loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Through nine weeks, the Cowboys' defense is 31st in the NFL in points allowed, 30th in passing yards allowed, 29th in rushing yards allowed, 32nd in third down efficiency and is 28th in the league in the red zone under first-year DC Matt Eberflus.

The decision to trade for Wilson is a clear indication that Jones continues to feel that his team is capable of making a playoff run, despite Monday night's 27-17 loss to Arizona. Conversely, the trade of Wilson may be start of more moves for a Bengals team that is 3-6 and on the verge of missing the playoffs for a third straight year.