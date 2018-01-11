London could finally host NFL game featuring winning teams in 2018 matchups
The NFL has announced the six teams who will head to London to play next season
The NFL wants football to be a global phenomenon, and the International Series is a big part of that plan. In 2018, three games will be played in England, and on Thursday the league announced the matchups:
Seahawks vs. Raiders, Oct. 14, Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium
Eagles vs. Jaguars, Oct. 21 or Oct. 28, Wembley Stadium
Titans vs. Chargers, Oct. 21 or Oct. 28, Wembley Stadium
Game times will be announced at a later date but it's reasonable to expect that, for the first time since the International Series began in 2007, two teams with wining records could meet.
Three of the teams -- the Eagles, Seahawks and Titans -- will be making their London debuts and it portends good things for 2018; four of the eight teams that took part in the International Series this season -- the Saints, Vikings, Rams and Jaguars -- ended up in the playoffs. And each of those four teams won their London matchups.
"We are excited as a franchise to be playing in London as part of the NFL's International Series," Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement posted to the team's website. "There is a great relationship developing between Nashville and London with music being the common thread. We are looking forward to showcasing our team to the NFL fans in London and throughout Europe."
More from Titans general manager Jon Robinson: "Being asked to play overseas is a result of the success we have had over the last two years. We will be doing a lot of leg-work during this offseason to ensure we make that week as normal as possible for our team, but we are excited as an organization to be part of this game."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added: "We continue to be very excited by the growth of the NFL in the UK. The fans have demonstrated outstanding support and passion for the NFL over the past 11 seasons and we look forward to some great games in London this year."
-
Ex-coach Chris Foerster embracing rehab
Chris Foerster, who hopes to coach again one day, says 'I've never felt better'
-
NFL DFS: Optimal divisional lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Report: Bears hire Mark Helfrich as OC
Helfrich led the Ducks to a 37-16 and was responsible for the development of Marcus Mariot...
-
Jaguars need to unleash Bortles early
Everything you need to know about the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs
-
Jags' Marrone talks exploding helmet
The Jaguars coach says his team isn't worried about the conditions in Pittsburgh forecast for...
-
Eagles, Jaguars will play in London
Jacksonville is scheduled to be the 'home' team in London for the sixth straight season
Add a Comment