London could finally host NFL game featuring winning teams in 2018 matchups

The NFL wants football to be a global phenomenon, and the International Series is a big part of that plan. In 2018, three games will be played in England, and on Thursday the league announced the matchups:

Seahawks vs. Raiders, Oct. 14, Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium

Eagles vs. Jaguars, Oct. 21 or Oct. 28, Wembley Stadium

Titans vs. Chargers, Oct. 21 or Oct. 28, Wembley Stadium

Game times will be announced at a later date but it's reasonable to expect that, for the first time since the International Series began in 2007, two teams with wining records could meet.

London has never hosted a game that features two teams with a winning record. That might actually change this year.



Three of the teams -- the Eagles, Seahawks and Titans -- will be making their London debuts and it portends good things for 2018; four of the eight teams that took part in the International Series this season -- the Saints, Vikings, Rams and Jaguars -- ended up in the playoffs. And each of those four teams won their London matchups.

"We are excited as a franchise to be playing in London as part of the NFL's International Series," Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement posted to the team's website. "There is a great relationship developing between Nashville and London with music being the common thread. We are looking forward to showcasing our team to the NFL fans in London and throughout Europe."

More from Titans general manager Jon Robinson: "Being asked to play overseas is a result of the success we have had over the last two years. We will be doing a lot of leg-work during this offseason to ensure we make that week as normal as possible for our team, but we are excited as an organization to be part of this game."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added: "We continue to be very excited by the growth of the NFL in the UK. The fans have demonstrated outstanding support and passion for the NFL over the past 11 seasons and we look forward to some great games in London this year."