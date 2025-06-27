Longest NFL suspensions of last 20 years: Where ex-Raven Justin Tucker ranks after receiving 10-game ban
Which players have faced the strongest consequences?
The NFL dropped a 10-game suspension on longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker this week, bringing a dramatic resolution to an offseason saga that saw the league's most accurate kicker of all-time face accusations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen massage therapists.
Tucker has denied the accusations, arguing initial reports of his misconduct were both exaggerated and misinformed, but said through his attorney this week he won't appeal the 10-game ban, which officially begins in late August. His plan to return to the field is pending another team giving him a chance, as the Ravens released the seven-time Pro Bowler in May, claiming the decision was purely football-related.
Where, exactly, does Tucker's suspension rank among the NFL's strictest punishments of the last two decades? Here's a survey of some of the most notable bans to be issued over the last 20 years:
Note: Some suspensions were initially announced as "indefinite," only to later be reduced or revised as part of a reinstatement. In those cases, suspension lengths are listed in final form.
|Length
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Reason
|Indefinite
|2013
|Justin Blackmon
|Jaguars
|DUI, substance abuse
|7+ seasons
|2016
|Rolando McClain
|Cowboys
|Substance abuse
|4 seasons
|2008
|Travis Henry
|Broncos
|Substance abuse
|3 seasons
|2014
|Daryl Washington
|Cardinals
|Substance abuse
|3 seasons
|2010
|Johnny Jolly
|Packers
|Substance abuse
|2 seasons
|2016
|Aldon Smith
|49ers
|Substance abuse
|2 seasons
|2012
|Tanard Jackson
|Washington
|Substance abuse
|2 seasons
|2007
|Michael Vick
|Falcons
|Dogfighting charges
|18 games
|2019
|Josh Gordon
|Seahawks
|Substance abuse
|1 season
|2023
|Rashod Berry
|Colts
|Betting on NFL games
|1 season
|2023
|Shaka Toney
|Commanders
|Betting on NFL games
|1 season
|2023
|Quintez Cephus
|Lions
|Betting on NFL games
|1 season
|2022
|Calvin Ridley
|Falcons
|Betting on NFL games
|1 season
|2017
|Darren Waller
|Ravens
|Substance abuse
|1 season
|2017
|Randy Gregory
|Cowboys
|Substance abuse
|1 season
|2009
|Donte' Stallworth
|Saints
|DUI manslaughter
|1 season
|2014
|Fred Davis
|Washington
|Substance abuse
|1 season
|2007
|Adam "Pacman" Jones
|Titans
|Misdemeanor assault
|1 season
|2014
|Josh Gordon
|Browns
|Substance abuse
|1 season
|2015
|Dion Jordan
|Dolphins
|Substance abuse
|1 season
|2016
|Martavis Bryant
|Steelers
|Substance abuse
|1 season
|2006
|Koren Robinson
|Packers
|Substance abuse
|12 games
|2019
|Vontaze Burfict
|Raiders
|Unsportsmanlike conduct
|11 games
|2014
|Ray Rice
|Ravens
|Domestic violence
10 games
2025
Justin Tucker
Free agent
Alleged sexual misconduct
|10 games
|2018
|Jalen Collins
|Falcons
|Substance abuse
|10 games
|2017
|Brian Cushing
|Texans
|Substance abuse
|10 games
|2016
|Lane Johnson
|Eagles
|Substance abuse
|10 games
|2012
|Josh Brent
|Cowboys
|Intoxicated manslaughter
|10 games
|2014
|Josh Gordon
|Browns
|Substance abuse
|8 games
|2013
|Richie Incognito
|Dolphins
|Alleged harassment
|8 games
|2012
|Anthony Hargrove
|Saints
|Role in bounty program
|8 games
|2007
|Tank Johnson
|Cowboys
|Weapons charge
|8 games
|2007
|Chris Henry
|Bengals
|DUI, weapons charges
|6 games
|2017
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Cowboys
|Alleged domestic violence
