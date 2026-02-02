As they hoisted their record third Vince Lombardi Trophy in four years, no one would have anticipated that the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't sniff another Super Bowl for the ensuing 30 years.

Since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, the Cowboys have won just five playoff games and have not advanced beyond the NFC divisional round. In fact, the Cowboys' conference title game drought is the longest in the NFC and the third longest in the entire NFL.

Conversely, the New England Patriots' frequent trips to the big game over the past 30 years have made a seven-year hiatus seem like an eternity. This year marks the Patriots' 11th of 12 all-time Super Bowl appearance since 1996, the most of any team in NFL history. New England can become the first team to win seven Super Bowls if it can defeat the Seattle Seahawks 11 years after it first defeated them in the big game.

Below is a rundown of the NFL's longest Super Bowl droughts, a list that includes four franchises that are still awaiting their first trip to the Super Bowl.

Two notable droughts from this list are the ones in Buffalo and Detroit. The Bills, following another heartbreaking playoff loss this season, fired their coach Sean McDermott and replaced him with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The decision spoke of Bills owner Terry Pegula's desire to end Buffalo's Super Bowl drought while maximizing the remaining years of Josh Allen's prime.

The Lions, one of four teams that have yet to reach a Super Bowl, got close in 2023 but were unable to finish off the 49ers in one of the greatest NFC title games ever. Detroit made the playoffs again in 2024 but were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. The Lions are hoping to make another run away in 2026 after missing the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2022.