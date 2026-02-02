cowboys-fans-g.jpg
Getty Images

As they hoisted their record third Vince Lombardi Trophy in four years, no one would have anticipated that the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't sniff another Super Bowl for the ensuing 30 years. 

Since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, the Cowboys have won just five playoff games and have not advanced beyond the NFC divisional round. In fact, the Cowboys' conference title game drought is the longest in the NFC and the third longest in the entire NFL

Conversely, the New England Patriots' frequent trips to the big game over the past 30 years have made a seven-year hiatus seem like an eternity. This year marks the Patriots' 11th of 12 all-time Super Bowl appearance since 1996, the most of any team in NFL history. New England can become the first team to win seven Super Bowls if it can defeat the Seattle Seahawks 11 years after it first defeated them in the big game. 

Below is a rundown of the NFL's longest Super Bowl droughts, a list that includes four franchises that are still awaiting their first trip to the Super Bowl. 

TeamYearsLast Super Bowl appearanceLast Super Bowl win
New England Patriots 02026: ???2019
Seattle Seahawks02026: ???2014

Kansas City Chiefs

1

2025: Lost vs. Eagles 

2024

Philadelphia Eagles 

1

2025: Won vs. Eagles 

2025

San Francisco 49ers 

2

2024: Lost vs. Chiefs 

1995

Cincinnati Bengals 

4

2022: Lost vs. Rams 

N/A

Los Angeles Rams 

4

2022: Won vs. Bengals 

2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

5

2021: Won vs. Chiefs 

2021

Atlanta Falcons 

9

2017: Lost vs. Patriots 

N/A

Denver Broncos 

10

2016: Won vs. Panthers 

2016

Carolina Panthers 

10

2016: Lost vs. Broncos 

N/A

Baltimore Ravens 

13

2013: Won vs. 49ers 

2013

New York Giants 

14

2012: Won vs. Patriots 

2012

Green Bay Packers 

15

2011: Won vs. Steelers 

2011

Pittsburgh Steelers 

15

2011: Lost vs. Packers 

2009

New Orleans Saints 

16

2010: Won vs. Colts 

2010

Indianapolis Colts 

16

2010: Lost vs. Saints 

2007

Arizona Cardinals 

17

2009: Lost vs. Steelers 

N/A

Chicago Bears 

19 

2007: Lost vs. Colts 

1986

Las Vegas Raiders 

23

2003: Lost vs. Buccaneers 

1984

Tennessee Titans 

26

2000: Lost vs. Rams 

N/A

Dallas Cowboys 

30 

1996: Won vs. Steelers 

1996

Los Angeles Chargers 

31 

1995: Lost vs. 49ers 

N/A

Buffalo Bills 

32

1994: Lost vs. Cowboys 

N/A

Washington Commanders 

34

1992: Won vs. Bills 

1992
Miami Dolphins 41 1985: Lost vs. 49ers 1974
Minnesota Vikings 49 1977: Lost vs. Raiders N/A
New York Jets 571969: Won vs. Colts 1968

Cleveland Browns 

N/A 

None 

N/A

Detroit Lions 

N/A 

None 

N/A

Houston Texans 

N/A 

None 

N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars 

N/A 

None 

N/A

Two notable droughts from this list are the ones in Buffalo and Detroit. The Bills, following another heartbreaking playoff loss this season, fired their coach Sean McDermott and replaced him with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The decision spoke of Bills owner Terry Pegula's desire to end Buffalo's Super Bowl drought while maximizing the remaining years of Josh Allen's prime. 

The Lions, one of four teams that have yet to reach a Super Bowl, got close in 2023 but were unable to finish off the 49ers in one of the greatest NFC title games ever. Detroit made the playoffs again in 2024 but were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. The Lions are hoping to make another run away in 2026 after missing the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2022. 